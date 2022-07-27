The recent cruise industry recruitment exercise has, so far, resulted in the employment of 3,609 Jamaicans.

In providing an update on the exercise in the House of Representatives on July 26, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said additional information will be provided once the data has been tabulated.

“The process is continuing, as the final selection is being carried through by the Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, and it is anticipated that we will have in excess of 5,000 Jamaicans employed when the process is over,” he said.

Bartlett said another drive is to be held later in the year to meet the target of 10,000 Jamaican workers. The minister argued that the recruitment drive comes at a time when the cruise sector and tourism, by extension, are showing signs of growth, and is a telling indicator that Jamaican workers are viewed positively on the global stage.