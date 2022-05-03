Millions of women across the US could soon lose their legal right to abortion, according to a leaked Supreme Court document.

The document, published by Politico, suggests the country’s top court is poised to overturn the 1973 decision that legalised abortion nationwide.

If the court strikes down the Roe v Wade ruling, individual states would be allowed to ban abortion, if they wish.

It is expected abortion could then be banned in almost half of US states.

The Supreme Court’s justices are expected to issue a ruling in late June or early July.

Roe v Wade is in the court’s sights because Mississippi is asking for it to be overturned. The justices heard that case in December.

Thirteen states have already passed so-called trigger laws that will automatically ban abortion if Roe is overruled this summer. A number of others would be likely to pass laws quickly.