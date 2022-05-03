Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said he is not “completely happy” with his time in charge and admitted he had expected to lead the club to Champions League qualification.

United beat Brentford 3-0 in Rangnick’s last home match in charge.

The club are sixth in the Premier League and set to miss out on next season’s Champions League.

“In the end, I’m not happy with the results, especially in the past four or five weeks,” said Rangnick.

Former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November, with ex-midfielder Michael Carrick in charge for three matches before former RB Leipzig boss Rangnick took charge on an interim basis in December until the end of the season.