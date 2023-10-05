Up to 800 of the 1700 attendees of a job fair recently held by Sandals Resorts International may be hired.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, while discussing Sandals’ latest resort that is set to be opened at Buccament in March of next year.

The Prime Minister said that Sandals had sent nearly 500 Vincentians for training, noting that no less than 600 of those who attended the job fair will be employed with the resort.

“There’ll be hundreds of people down there; in preparation for that, they sent nearly 500 people overseas, Vincentians for training. Some of them will stay there, some will come back home, in fact, they have already earmarked some to come back home. But out of this batch of 1700, they may hire up to 800, certainly no less than about 600,” he said.

The job fair ran until Friday September 29th, and offered several positions at the new resort in the areas of administration, finance, entertainment, communications, human resources, sales, landscaping, laundry, spa, and more.