Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology Camillo Gonsalves has touted the benefits that have been derived so far from the implementation of the CCTV system.

Minister Gonsalves said that there have been 487 requests by the police for information pertaining to crimes. He said of those 487 requests the cameras were able to provide information to police in 387 of those cases.

“The first 200 cameras, there have been 487 requests from the police to our command centre in Questelles for information related to crimes, and of those, the cameras have been able to provide information to the police in 387 of those cases,” he said.

The second phase of the Intelligent Video Analytics (CCTV) Project, supported by the Government and People of the Republic of China on Taiwan, was inaugurated at the Blue Lagoon Hotel and Marina in Calliaqua on March 10th 2023.