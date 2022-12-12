Two police officers and a member of the public have been shot dead at a remote property in Queensland, Australia.

The officers were responding to reports of a missing person in Wieambilla – 270km (168 miles) west of Brisbane.

The offenders are still at large, the police said at a news conference. Residents are being told to remain indoors “until further notice”.

Katarina Carroll, Queensland Police Commissioner, said four police officers attended the property.

One received a “bullet graze”, while another escaped the property. Both are receiving treatment in hospital, she said.

Ms Carroll said the offenders are yet to be taken into custody, and that the police operation involves PolAir – which provides aerial support to police – and specialist forces.