The Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT) is appealing to the Ministry of Education to arrest the school violence across Barbados.

With the 2019 stabbing incident at Frederick Smith Secondary School still fresh in the minds of Barbadians, BUT president, Rudy Lovell, has continued his plea for a serious intervention.

Following an attempted stabbing incident at Deighton Griffith Secondary School, Lovell called for the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training and key education stakeholders to convene for a meeting to discuss violence in schools.

He maintained that schools were unable to fulfil their role as “places of learning and socialisation”.

The BUT president also revisited the request to increase the number of psychologists and guidance counsellors assigned to the public schools. He indicated that one counsellor to an entire school population was not enough.