The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has opened two new SMART Facilities in the Grenadines. The Celina Clouden SMART Hospital and the Mayreau SMART Health Centre were officially commissioned on Monday, 11th April, 2022.

The opening ceremony for both facilities was held at the Celina Clouden SMART Hospital.

Present at the ceremony were representatives from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Minister of Health, St. Clair Prince and Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

While speaking on radio prior to the ceremony, Prime Minister Gonsalves discussed the opening of the two new facilties.

“We are opening today, two health faculties in the Southern Grenadines. The PAHO representatives for the Eastern Caribbean and Barbados are coming in.

One facility is the Mayreau facility, which is about 1.1 million dollars and at Union Island 2.3 million [dollar] facility” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves on Two New Health Facilities