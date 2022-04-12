St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Travel Health Notice has been upgraded from level three to level one, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States.

According to the CDC’s website, Level one indicates that the COVID-19 risk of SVG is low, but travelers should make sure that they are fully vaccinated before travelling to the country.

The website of the CDC also states that, “Even if you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, you may still be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19. Anyone 2 years or older should properly wear a well-fitting mask in indoor public spaces. Follow all requirements and recommendations in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.”

The change in the Travel Health notice is a notable improvement on the Level 3 Travel Health Notice issued on December 20, 2021, which meant that advised citizens of the US to “reconsider travel” to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines due to COVID-19.

The COVID-19 Update of the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment of April 11, 2022 said there are two active cases of COVID-19 in St Vincent and the Grenadines. One of these persons is hospitalized.