Dancehall artiste Govana is sharing praise for fellow youngster Intence following the recent comments of Beenie Man.

Beenie Man, who has taken on the role of dancehall gatekeeper, had weeks ago lamented the quality of music from trap dancehall artists, which he said was contributing to the genre’s destruction.

However, Govana shared that the younger artists should get support because they are choosing to be involved in music rather than crime.

“Ghetto youth, we rich and happy. Big up one of the youth dem. Round of applause for Intence. Ah Whole heap of hate, a whole heap of fight you get from you fawud. You gotta deh up a [inaudible] fire gunshot pon people, like how mi coulda deh a Spanish Town and a fire gunshot pon people. see when the yute them a rise badman, you get what mi seh, low the yute dem make dem rise,” he began.

He also singled out Beenie Man, whose real name is Moses Davis, to allow the youths their time to shine.

“Matter of fact, Uncle Moses, love you, big up yourself, low the youth them, me a beg you please. Make the youth them rise because end of the day the youth them could a deh fire gunshot but them a try find a better way for them family,” Govana said.

Two weeks ago, Beenie Man drew the ire of dancehall fans after he ranted that he was at a party held by selectors Harry Hype and Boom Boom, but they were not playing “authentic” dancehall music, including his, but rather supported the trap dancehall artists more.