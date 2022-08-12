Two health centres in North Leeward have undergone extensive rehabilitative work and are scheduled to be opened soon.

The Coulls Hill Clinic will open immediately while the Rose Hall Health Centre is scheduled to be opened at a later date.

Both the Coulls Hill and Rose Hall centres are equipped with Nurses’ Quarters. The two story Rose Hall Clinic, however, has both Doctors’ and Nurses’ quarters.

Minister of Health, St. Clair Prince said one of the challenges with clinics is having a nurse stationed at the facilities so they can be on call to meet the needs of the communities.

Prince encouraged nurses to use the quarters provided for them so they are better able to serve residents.