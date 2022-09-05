Investigations have been launched into three separate shooting incidents that occurred on Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4, 2022, in Ottley Hall and Cane Hall. As a consequence, two men are dead, one warded at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) reportedly in stable condition, and another treated and discharged.

30 year old Labourer of Ottley Hall, Mosiah Westfield, sustained multiple gunshot wounds about his body and was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer (DMO). While 19 year old Labourer also of Ottley Hall Isiah Carter, sustained a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital to seek medical attention, where he subsequently succumbed to his injury.

In a separate incident in Cane Hall on Saturday, September 3, 2022, Tommy Grecia, a 39-year-old male of Villa sustained multiple gunshots about his body and was taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital to seek medical attention. He is reportedly in stable condition.

On Sunday, September 4, 2022, Dwayne Davy, a 32 years old unemployed of Ottley Hall sustained a gunshot wound to his body. He was taken to the Milton Caton Memorial Hospital for medical attention, where he was treated and discharged.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting incidents are unknown at the moment.