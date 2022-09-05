Some flavours of the Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution are being recalled worldwide due to microbial contamination.

Consequently, Antigua and Barbuda has moved to have these products pulled from shelves since one report has already been made.

Jo-Ann Peters of the Prices and Consumer Affairs division said: “We are further advising consumers here in Antigua and Babruda that the product which comes under several brand names has been found here in Antigua and Barbuda.

“We have had a report from at least one consumer who has purchased to product locally so we have already moved to contact the Ministry of Health so they can remove and discard these products.”

Residents are being advised not to consume the product but to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.