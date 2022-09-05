Lionel T. Browne, 55 year old omnibus driver and winner of the National Lotteries Authorities (NLA) Lotto Jackpot of $595,000.00 was awarded his winnings during a handing over ceremony held at the NLA board room earlier today Monday September 5th.

Speaking during the ceremony Browne said he has been long time player of lotto but had never won until this point.

He went on to say the bulk of his winnings will spent on his children and said he has plans to build a home of his own.

“5 95, well, I have two young kids, eight and five. I feel most of the money will be spent on them. That’s for sure. I know I’m gonna big them up. I know they going to get big up,” Browne said.

He then goes on to speak about getting a home of his own after living in his mother’s home over the years, saying that it feels good to be in the “winner’s row”.

“I live by myself in my mother house, but my mother don’t live she live in Canada, so I live in she house. Me alone live there, so then, I have to look for something for myself now. With that amount of money I have to look for something for myself, close my own door. It’s nice to be in the winner’s row, it feels nice to be in the winner’s row,” the jackpot winner said.

General Manager of the NLA Mac Gregor Sealey speaking directly to the jackpot winner, encouraged him to spend his winnings wisely, remarking that over the years, while in his position, he has seen many win the jackpot have nothing to show afterwards.