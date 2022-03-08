Active cases of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines continue to be on the decline with the recoveries of two more individuals from the virus, and no new cases being recorded.

Active cases of COVID-19 in country now stand at 2.

Hospitalizations remain unchanged at 0.

The COVID-19 death toll in SVG stands at 106, 100 of the deceased were unvaccinated, 1 was partially vaccinated and 5 were fully vaccinated.

68,015 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines so far; 35,412 of those being first doses and 29,396.

3207 boosters have been administered.

Since March of 2020, 6742 PCR COVID-19 cases and 6634 COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in SVG.