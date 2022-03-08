The Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the company of the Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, the government cabinet, the Embassy of Cuba in SVG, solidarity movements and the Vincentian people commemorated the 9th anniversary of the passing of Hugo Chávez Frías.

In his speech, Prime Minister Gonsalves highlighted that Vincentians have been blessed by the solidarity and support of the Bolivarian government going on to say that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has benefited intensely from the work and solidarity of Hugo Chávez, as have the rest of the Caribbean, Latin America and the world.

The head of the Venezuelan diplomatic mission in SVG, Francisco Pérez Santana, made a special tribute to Hugo Chávez, where he conveyed the urgent need to preserve, make known and defend the living legacy of Hugo Chávez Frías.

Mike Brown, President of the Venezuelan-Vincentian Friendship Association was also part of the tribute to Hugo Chávez, highlighting “his unwavering commitment, his determination to build a socialist society, that is, a society free of human exploitation.”