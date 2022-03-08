The Guyana government says it intends to hold discussions with marijuana growers as the country looks towards the establishment of the hemp industry as a “mainstream economic activity”.

Hemp, also called industrial hemp, is cultivated for its fibre or its edible seeds. Hemp is sometimes confused with the cannabis plants that serve as sources of the drug marijuana and the drug preparation, hashish.

It is also used to make a variety of commercial and industrial products, including rope, textiles, clothing, shoes, food, paper, bioplastics, insulation, and biofuel. It also has many medicinal purposes.

Guyana’s President Dr. Irfaan Ali told a news conference on Sunday that his administration is committed to the development of the hemp industry and that the government hopes to encourage those “growers” to cease planting marijuana given its social consequences.

Marijuana cultivation is illegal in Guyana even as some Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries have passed legislation allowing for the development of that industry for medicinal purposes.