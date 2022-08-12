Former US President Donald Trump has said he will not oppose the release of the warrant that let FBI agents search his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week.

In a statement, Mr Trump said he was encouraging its “immediate release” – but repeated his claim the search was unnecessary and politically motivated.

The US Department of Justice has made a rare request to a Florida court to unseal the warrant.

If granted, it would mean the documents are made available to the public.

And it could confirm the reason for Monday’s search of Mr Trump’s Florida home – something that the justice department has not yet revealed.

The FBI search is believed to be connected to an investigation into whether the former president removed classified records and sensitive material from the White House.