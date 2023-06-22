A tropical storm warning is now in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This Tropical Storm Warning means that sustained winds of 39 – 73 mph (63 – 118kmh) /tropical storm conditions are expected within our area, within 24hours.

At 2 pm, the center of the Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 13.4° North; longitude 58.9° West, or approximately 150 miles (240 kilometers) east of the SVG. The system is moving towards the west at 14 mph (23 km/h) with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (104 km/h) with higher gusts.

Tropical storm conditions can be expected across the northern-most portion of our islands by tonight. Storm conditions could linger across SVG during Friday. Be Prepared.

A flash flood effect also remains in effect for SVG. Outer bands of Tropical Storm Bret will occasionally affect SVG with moderate/heavy showers, periods of rain, isolated thunderstorms and strong gusty winds. Rainfall accumulations of 3 to 6inches (75 to 150mm) with isolated higher amounts are likely across our islands. A flash-flood watch remains in effect until further notice. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be prepared.

A small-Craft and High Surf Advisory remains in effect for SVG. Marine conditions are expected to deteriorate this evening with moderate to rough sea swells peaking near 3.5m (11ft), mainly along northern and north-eastern coastlines. A small craft and high surf advisory remains in effect until further notice. Only vessels capable of withstanding these swells should venture out. Small-craft should remain in port. Sea-bathers are also advised to stay out of the water.