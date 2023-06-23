Vincentians are being warned to remain indoors and adhere to the latest advisories from the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) as persistent heavy rains continue to impact the state.

Dangerous storm surge with sea swells peaking at 4.5 meters (15ft) continue to impact the north eastern coast of mainland St. Vincent.

Three houses have been significantly damaged, while one dwelling home was completely washed away, in addition to confirmed reports that two other structures lost their roofs completely.

The Ministry of Education has already announced that schools would remain closed on Friday June 23rd. At 2:am, Friday (June 23rd), the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 13.4° North; longitude 61.9° West, or approximately 50 miles (75 kilometers) west of SVG.

Tropical Storm Bret is moving towards the west at 17 mph (27 km/h) with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (97km/h) with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect as tropical storm conditions are expected across SVG throughout Friday.