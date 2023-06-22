Fisherfolk and other users of the seas have been urged to be extremely careful as the Tropical Storm put in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues.

Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) Michelle Forbes gave this advice yesterday as she made note of instances in the past where persons did not persons did not exercise caution and landed themselves in trouble at sea.

“In terms of the rough seas I want to basically ask the fisherfolk and those persons who use the sea quite often to be extremely careful and monitor the information from MET services. Too many times we see persons still venturing out when we have the rough seas and then they may have difficulty—we have to have the coast guard activated to support them,” she said.

Miss Forbes made a special appeal to residents in the northern part of the island to be alert, but noted that citizens all across St. Vincent and the Grenadines should be on the alert as the storm watch continues.