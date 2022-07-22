A forum to critically examine and amend gaps within the education sector here in St Vincent and the Grenadines commenced yesterday at the Methodist Church Hall.

The “Transforming Education Summit” involved educators and policy makers from all levels of the education system in sessions designed to examine the challenges that confront the sector.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Education Curtis King said in as much as the education system had made immense strides, it is important to raise the bar on quality education; and challenge the many issues which hinder advancement at all levels of the education system.

Chief Education Officer Kay Martin Jack said the global Pandemic and the eruption of La Soufriere further impacted the existing issues which educators faced, but also presented opportunities to develop a well-rounded system to meet the needs of Vincentian students.

UNICEF’s Deputy Representative for the Eastern Caribbean Area Tanya Radosavljevic said COVID-19 severely impacted face to face learning in the region, forcing stakeholders in education to adapt to new methods of delivery but which posed other issues especially when it came to access.

The consensus coming out of this forum is expected to guide and inform overall education policies and initiatives.