Bermuda has become the latest Caribbean country to confirm a case of the Monkeypox virus, while St. Lucia said it is monitoring six suspected cases, including four with no travel history out of the island.

The virus has been detected so far in The Bahamas, Jamaica and Barbados.

The Bermuda Ministry of Health, which is working in collaboration with overseas agencies on the case, is investigating potential close contacts of the patient, a spokeswoman said on Thursday night.

The virus, which causes flu-like illness and a rash, has spread in a string of communities outside Africa since a cluster of infections was identified in Britain in early May.

The ministry said in May that the island was on the alert for cases of the virus.

Bermuda’s Acting Health Minister, Jason Hayward, said in a statement “Monkeypox is rare, not life-threatening and Bermuda is well prepared to detect the disease and take suitable public health measures to prevent its spread.