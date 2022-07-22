COVID-19 hospitalizations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are now up to 13 from 3 according to the latest COVID-19 update from the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment. All 13 patients admitted for COVID-19 care are unvaccinated.

There were 9 new COVID-19 cases and 34 recoveries reported in the update, which leaves active cases of the virus in country at 127.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported, which leaves that number at 115. Of the deceased 9 were fully vaccinated, 1 was partially vaccinated and 105 were unvaccinated.

31, 088 people have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of COVID-19 booster shots have surpassed 4000 at 4001.

Since March of 2020, there have been 9291 COVID-19 cases reported here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.