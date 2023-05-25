The Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police force has expressed concern over the number of people who are using their cell phones while driving.

Sergeant 444 Kenny Jones while appearing on WE FM’s Cop Chat program voiced this concern and urged the public to desist from this reckless action.

“We’ve seen too many persons using their cell phones while driving. I’ve seen cases where persons actually let go of their steering wheel in moving traffic just to text. I’ve seen drivers driving, turning a corner and all their attention is on their cell phone, it is a cause for concern and the law says that you should have full control over your vehicle at all times,” he said.

Sergeant 444 Jones noted that this act is the cause behind a lot of the nation’s accidents, pointing out that %90 of vehicular accidents that occur are due to human error.