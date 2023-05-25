A delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is set to visit St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The delegation is expected to be in the country next week on Monday May 29th, according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who made the disclosure while speaking on radio on Wednesday.

“Remember I spoke about the approval which we had from Saudi fund for up in Belle Vue where we are going to build—its going to end up costing close EC$20 million, soft loan from Saudi Arabia—a cultural artistic production hub and we’re going to do a satellite hub, a smaller one with not as many features down at Petit Bordel, in fact, on Wednesday next week at cabinet I gave the okay for the architects to make a presentation as to the one down in Petit Bordel because there’s been a conceptual one in relation to the one in Belle Vue already and work is being done on the detailed designs. So the Saudis are coming on the 29th, they’ll just come for the day,” he said.

