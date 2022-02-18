The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has the potential to reverse the post independence progress that has been made in education so far.

This is according to Minister of Education Curtis King in his opening ceremony address at the OECS Council of Ministers, which is being hosted here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“I speak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the severe disruption of our education system. The impact of the pandemic has the potential to reverse the post independence progress that we have collectively made in advancing our education system.” He said.

The education minister made mention of other factors that impact the progression of education.

“Our situation is even more challenging when we consider our vulnerabilities occasioned by the potential for explosive volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, our seasonal weather system that generates storms and hurricanes and the emerging phenomenon of climate change.” The Minister of Education said.

Minister King during his address said that he considers the COVID-19 pandemic to be the greatest threat to education since entering in the post colonial era.

Minister King on Covid-19.