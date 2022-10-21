Traffic arrangements will be made in Biabou for the funeral of the late Mr. Clement Ballah, set to take place at Biabou Methodist Church on Saturday October 22nd at 9 am. This was announced via an official release from the Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

“Motorists travelling along the Windward Highway would do so along the usual route. However, persons travelling from the direction of Georgetown and Peruvian Vale to Simon would not be allowed to make a right or left turn at the Biabou Bridge.

Traffic travelling from the direction of Georgetown to Simon would make a right turn, and motorists coming from the direction of Peruvian Vale would make a left turn at the junction opposite the Biabou Playing Field towards Simon.” The release from the Traffic department stated.

The Traffic Department says that persons attending the funeral would be permitted to park at the Biabou Primary School Yard and the Biabou Playing Field.