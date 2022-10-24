Shaneil Muir is calling out fellow artist Mr. Vegas and her ex-manager Richie Flores after the latter did an interview claiming that he didn’t owe her money.

The dancehall singer hinted in her Instagram Live this week that she was experiencing issues with her manager, leading many to believe that her decision to step away from dancehall music had something to do with her problems with Flores. On Friday, Shaneil Muir lashed out at Mr. Vegas after his interview on Instagram live with Flores.

“Mr Vegas since you have become a mediator I appreciate your intervention so long as you can help support the truth with evidence and authentic documentation so that richie flores does not also taint you as a liar and instigator,” Muir said on her Instagram account on Friday.

In another graphic, she wrote, “For the clarity of doubt please present your exhibits as AUTHENTIC EVIDENCE to support your claim of these accounts that Rebel Ace and its director Mr Richard Flores have assured the masses that he has and that you have seen.”

In the Live with Mr. Vegas, Flores claimed that he had been paying Muir’s Road Manager for her tour throughout the time they worked together as well as the booking agent.

Flores confirmed that Muir terminated him as her manager in October, but he did not state her reason for doing so.