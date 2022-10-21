The Ministry of Agriculture is set to distribute a number of hand tractors today.

According to an official release from the Ministry, forty (40) hand tractors will be handed over to the Farmers, Producers Cooperation and Farm workers.

The Adelphi Secondary School, North Union Secondary School and the Liberty Lodge Boys Training Centre will also receive hand tractors from the first phase of the Agriculture Mechanization Programme. The Technical College had already received support.

According to the Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar, during the second phase of the program all Secondary Schools with an Agriculture Programme will receive hand tractors.

On Thursday October 20th Minister Caesar handed over a hand tractor valued at $4,500.00 EC to the Agriculture Programme at the Bishop’s College Kingstown Secondary School.

The Minister stated that it is critical to provide the next generation of farmers with the technology to boost agricultural production in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.