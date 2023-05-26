Police here in St Vincent and the Grenadines have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder of a man.

The victim has been identified as Brian Samuel, 33, a Tradesman, of Redemption Sharpes.

According to a police report, on Thursday, Samuel was reportedly approached and shot about his body in Redemption Sharpes by an unknown assailant.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on Samuel’s body to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Police are appealing to members of the public with information that can aid with this investigation to contact the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 1-784-456-1810 or 1-784-457-1211 ext. 4837 or 4839 or 999/911.