SmartTerm, a pioneer in educational technology solutions, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The agreement, signed by SmartTerm’s CEO, Ayodele Pompey, and the Minister of Education and Chairman of the OECS Ministers of Education, Curtis King, will result in the digitization of all public and private primary, secondary, and technical educational institutions across the country.

Google will also support SmartTerm by providing infrastructural support for the solution. The project is funded by the UWI Cave Hill – USAID Research Initiative for Supporting Education in the Caribbean (Rise Caribbean).

The advanced SmartTerm system will be deployed in 29 secondary schools, 66 primary schools, 4 Technical Institutes, and 16 Early Childhood Centers (ECC).

Each school will be equipped with a dedicated portal including a unified Learning Management System (LMS) and a School Management System (SMS), marking the world’s first AI-powered National Education Management Information System.