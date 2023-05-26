Public Servants in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be given opportunities for training under the Ministry of Public Service. On, Thursday, May 25, 2023, the Learning and Development Programme was launched at the C.A.G Building.

This is aimed at educating public servants on different learning and development strategies so that they, in turn, can assist in advancing the quality of the public service.

The two- day training workshop will end today Friday, May 26.

“Everybody has to work together within the unit” remarked Minister of Public Service, Consumer Affairs and Sports, Frederick Stephenson. He said improving the skillset of public servants and their professionalism is paramount.

The Minister emphasized that there are flaws in the public service system and training must be conducted in an effort to correct them.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service, Raymond Ryan stressed that the Ministry sees “it is important to support efforts to modernize and transform the service delivery of the Public Service.”

Director of the Public Sector Unit, Emma Jackson stated that are additional courses earmarked for December 2023 and a second cohort will be announced; announcements of applications for courses will be disseminated via memoranda and the Government’s website.