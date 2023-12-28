On December 21, 2023, the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) hosted a ceremony where sporting equipment and related paraphernalia valued at $32,000 were donated to different organizations.

According to a release from the API, This marks the third donation through the Community Revitalization sport and culture initiative facilitated by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Embassy in the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The Playaz Youth Academy and local community-based sports clubs, including Greiggs Football Club, North Leeward Predators, and Diamonds Spartans, were among those who benefitted from the donation.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment also received a significant cache of sporting equipment, including basketballs, footballs, ball pumps, and shin guards.

During the ceremony, Ambassador H.E. Andrea Bowman alluded to the months of preparation that went into the event, which took place during the Christmas season. She highlighted the importance of communities’ ability to recognize the trust necessary to strengthen and rebuild St. Vincent and the Grenadines following the various crises it has experienced.

Ambassador Fiona Fan expressed her excitement at the continued friendship between the ROC Taiwan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. She noted that the country continues to pledge its unwavering support for Taiwan in the international arena.

The equipment was sourced from Taiwanese patrons and Vincentian Diaspora residing in Taiwan and shipped at an additional cost of $30,000, bringing the total value of the donation to just over $62,000.