This year fans of the yearly Jouver’t celebrations can expect to a see a refocus on the traditional jouvert presentation.

This is according to Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) Ricardo Adams during a press conference held earlier today.

Mr. Adams said attendees can expect the usual exciting aspects alongside the refocusing on the traditional presentation.

“Of course, Jouver’t, quite a lot of people that’s their favourite time of the whole VincyMas and we’ve had a refocus this year on the traditional aspects of Jouver’t, so expect to see some of your Monkey Band, Boosey back, and those back on the road for VincyMas this year along with paint bands and all the excitement, the traditional satirical Jouver’t presentations etc, all of that returns this year,” he said.

Mr. Adams also made mention of the excitement surrounding the Monday T Shirt bands with the return of bands that had not participated last year as well as the inclusion of live bands on the road.