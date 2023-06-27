Several local soca artistes are currently participating in a workshop organized by the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC).

While congratulating the participants, Cultural Ambassador and President of Youlou Pan Movement Rodney Small focused on various aspects including stagecraft and that persons can look forward improved performances in the ragga soca and soca monarch competitions.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with a lot of these artistes for the last three weeks where the CDC hosted some workshops called the performance lab and I can safely say that our young artistes, our experienced artistes, our seasoned artistes, their urge for training is there and I can tell you, with the training that we have been doing we’re going to see a really really really good ragga soca competition and also what we call soca, Trinidadians refer to it as power soca.

These workshops were geared towards stagecraft, how do you prepare for a performance, how do you prepare for a competition, understanding your judging criteria,” he said.

Mr. Small said this Thursday June 30th will mark the final session of the workshop and noted that all participants will receive certificates from the Carnival Development Corporation.