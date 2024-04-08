Exciting times are ahead for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as instructors from two of the nation’s technical institute received training from the local Coast Guard.

According to the SVG Education Media Unit, Instructors from the Barrouallie and Campden Park Technical Institutes recently underwent training in Basic Engineering, facilitated by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Services.

The exercise equips the instructors to deliver training in Small Engine Repairs, which will be offered at the Barrouallie Technical Institute from the new school year.

The Media Unit said that a new facility, funded by the Caribbean Development Bank, awaits our students and instructors.