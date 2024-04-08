Seven nursing students from various batches within the Division of Nursing Education (DNE) of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) will compete for the title Miss DNE 2024. The contestants were revealed at the SVGCC’s 2023 independence celebrations and sashed by Dr. Roxanne Stowe-Maloney, Dean of DNE.

Representing nurses who have made impactful contributions locally, regionally, or internationally, the contestants are: Trevisha Cadougan – Miss Cubah Cornwallis, Simonique Denis – Miss Elma Dougan, Jozelle Henry – Miss Mary Eliza Mahoney, Nadia Lewis – Miss Sarah Baptiste, Zaria Lynch – Miss Mary Seacole, Donasha Toney – Miss Aberdeen Browne, and Tiaree Whyte – Miss Florence Nightingale.

In the build-up to the pageant, contestants will engage in various community activities, focusing on health education and health promotion.

The Miss DNE 2024 Pageant will take place on Saturday, May 11th, 2024 at 7:00pm at the SVGCC’s Villa Campus under the theme “One Night of Glitz, Glam and Nursing Talent”.