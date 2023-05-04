The Taiwan based Simply Help Foundation donated a second shipment of items to the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday May 2, 2023, at a handing over ceremony at the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Minister of National Mobilisation, Hon Orando Brewster said the Republic of China on Taiwan has assisted St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) through many initiatives and continues their unwavering support to SVG. To this end, Brewster said this second container of supplies which includes clothing, educational toys and medical uniforms will serve to “uplift, benefit and make an impact here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.” The Minister also thanked the Taiwanese Government for their continuing support.

Taiwan Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines His Excellency, Peter Sha Li-Lan said that the forty- two years of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and SVG goes beyond Governmental connections. His Excellency commended the Simply Help foundation for donating over sixty thousand USD dollars (62,000USD) worth of clothing and additional supplies.

The Simply Help Foundation was established in 2000.