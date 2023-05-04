Caribbean countries regressed on this year’s Press Freedom Index, which was released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) today.

Trinidad and Tobago is the highest-ranked Caribbean country on the 2023 index at 30th, which was five places lower than 2022.

In its assessment, RSF said: “Year after year, Trinidad and Tobago maintains its good record in terms of freedom of the press, even though there is still room for improvement.”

RSF said “Trinidad and Tobago provides a generally safe and protected environment for the profession”.

Jamaica, who was the highest-ranked Caribbean country in 2022, fell 20 places to be ranked at number 32.

The lowest-ranked Caribbean country was Cuba.

The island ranked 172nd, which was one place higher than in 2022.