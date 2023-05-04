Grade six students from across St. Vincent and the Grenadines will take the final component of the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) today Thursday 4th and Friday 5th May, 2023. 1702 students, comprising of 846 males and 856 females will sit the exam at 18 centres nationwide.

The final component of the CPEA comprises multiple choice papers in four (4) subject areas: Mathematics, Social Studies, Language Arts and Science. On day one, students will sit the Mathematics and Social Studies and on day two, the Language Arts and Science will be administered respectively. Each paper consists of fifty (50) items and the students will have one hour and fifteen minutes per paper. The final exam accounts for 60% of the students’ overall score and the School-Based Assessments which form the internal component accounts for 40% of the students’ final score.

The results are expected to be released by CXC in June, allowing sufficient time for the Ministry of Education to conduct its secondary placement exercise for the new academic year (2023/2024).