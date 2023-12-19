The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Taiwan’s Technical Mission have announced the successful conclusion of the collaborative Christmas Market held last Friday.

This event, organized in partnership with 30 businesses that actively participated in the Women’s Empowerment Programme throughout the year 2022-2023, aimed to showcase the remarkable achievements of the Women Empowerment Project.

The Christmas Market served as a vibrant platform for women entrepreneurs to display and sell their products, ranging from handmade crafts to innovative services. It was a celebration of their dedication and hard work, highlighting the diverse skills and talents fostered by the Women’s Empowerment Programme.

Ambassador Fiona Fan of the Republic of China (Taiwan) expressed gratitude for the active participation of the businesses and the community. The event not only celebrated the achievements of women-led enterprises but also provided an opportunity for the community to explore and support these remarkable businesses.