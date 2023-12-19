Vincentian beekeeper Mr. Cuthbert Lee has placed first in St. Lucia’s Hewanorra National Honey Show.

Mr. Cuthbert Lee claimed 1st prize in the “Chunk Honey Class.” In this class, a chunk of honey comb was placed in a jar of honey. Mr. Cuthbert Lee said that he was very elated after learning that he won first prize.

There were five Beekeepers from SVG that registered exhibits for judging within the various classes at the event. The beekeepers were; Ms. Beverly Reddock, Mr. Harvey Farrell, Mrs. Sabrina Murphy-Bascombe, Mr. Criscoor Sprott, and Mr. Cuthbert Lee.

Beverly Reddock placed second in the Honey Cake Class. Beekeepers entering this class had to follow a recommended recipe with honey as one of the main ingredients.

On the 8th – 10th of December 2023, St. Lucia hosted their 3rd Annual Hewanorra National Honey show. This annual event has now extended its reach to embrace the OECS member states. Countries represented were Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Montserrat, Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda and the British Virgin Islands.