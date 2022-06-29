Taiwan’s Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Peter Sha-Li Lan, handed over the cheque of donation of US 52,259.90 to Mr Hudson Nedd, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of National Security, to purchase new equipment to monitor the activities of La Soufrière.

In his remarks, Amb. Lan said Taiwan was with SVG all the way after the COVID-19 pandemic and the volcanic eruption of La Soufrière. The purchase of this sophisticated monitoring equipment as part of the efforts under the bilateral “Pilot Project for the Implementation of Emergency Management System to Reduce Medical Emergencies in Saint Vincent and Grenadines”, which was jointly implemented by the Technical Mission of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO).

On behalf of the government of SVG, Mr Nedd expressed appreciation to the Taiwanese government for funding the purchase of the new monitoring equipment, which was necessary for tracking activities of La Soufrière.