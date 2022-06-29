The third Caribbean Ministerial Forum on School Safety organized by the Caribbean School Safety Initiative convened on Tuesday June 28 in St Maarten.

The forum brings together Ministers of Education and educators from across the Caribbean region.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is being represented by Minister of Education and National Reconciliation Curtis King.

Minister King is the outgoing Chairperson of the Ministerial Forum and he will hand over the Chairmanship to the Host Country’s Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Rodolphe Samuel.

The Minister heads a three-member delegation which includes Senior Education Officer Dr. Idelia Ferdinand.

The meeting runs from June 28th to 30th.