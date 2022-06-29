Police have launched an investigation into St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ 22nd homicide for the year 2022. This comes following a shooting incident that occurred on Monday, June 27, at Brighton which left 31 year old Conductor of Arnos Vale Kishorn Jackson dead.

According to an official release from Public Relations and Complaints Department “Preliminary investigations revealed that on Monday, June 27, 2022, at about 8:45 pm, Jackson and two other men were walking along the Brighton Public Road when they heard gunshots emanating close by. Upon hearing the gunshots, the men reportedly ran and sought refuge in a nearby supermarket. The men later made inquiries as to the whereabouts of Jackson and subsequently found Jackson lying in a pool of blood in front of the supermarket. As a result, the incident was reported to the police who later arrived on the scene.”

The 31 year old conductor was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer (DMO). The motive surrounding the killing is unknown at the moment.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on Jackson’s body to ascertain the exact cause of death. Investigations in the matter are ongoing.