The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union is set to engage in various activities, showing their support to teachers that had taken the decision not to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

An official release from the Union states: “In an Emergency General Meeting held via Zoom on Friday, 5th August, 2022, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union unanimously decided to undertake several activities to stand in solidarity with our dismissed teachers across the country. This is to intensify action at this crucial time when the government is thinking about rehiring some teachers who were fired for not taking the vaccine.”

The SVGTU goes on to say that they are adamant that the Government must repeal the law, reinstate teachers with all of their benefits intact and reimburse for all damages as well.

The first of the activities planned by the union is a whistle stop from Calliaqua to Campden Park which commenced at 9 am this morning.

The next activity is scheduled for tomorrow Thursday August 11th is a picket in Kingstown in front of the Vegetable Market commencing at 9:30a.m.

The final activity is a march around Kingstown commencing at 9:30a.m. which is set to take place on Thursday August 18th.