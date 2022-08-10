With approval of funding for the construction of the state- of-the-art Acute Care Hospital approved this week, Minister of Health, St. Clair Prince has assured that the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital will not be abandoned.

The Milton Cato Memorial Hospital will be transformed into a Maternal Child and Health Centre of Excellence once the new facility is opened.

Minister of Health Hon. St. Clair Prince said the Government would still utilize the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in this capacity along with services offered by the World Pediatric Project, as they seek to reform the delivery of healthcare in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Minister Prince explained that the Acute Care Hospital is more than just the mere construction of a building but “will be a gamechanger in terms of the delivery of health services in this country….and embodies probably the entire health system here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

The Health Minister said the project would allow the Government to be better able to respond to public health emergencies and building resilience. Health services would be expanded, while there would be the introduction of new services such as Cardiology, Neurology including enhance acute stroke care, Thyroid services, Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases, enhanced Ophthalmology as well as major invasive surgeries.

The total cost of the state- of-the-art Acute Care Hospital including fully equipping the facility will amount to US 98 million dollars.