Sea-bathers here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been advised to stay out of the water.

Weather statement five from SVG’s Meteorological Services says that that while Tropical Storm Tammy is not expected to directly impact SVG, Swell heights are expected to be moderate to rough in open water.

The SVG Met Services says only vessels capable of withstanding swells of these magnitudes should venture out. Sea-bathers are advised to stay out of the water.

The outer bands of Tropical Storm Tammy are likely to generate pockets of moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorm activity and occasional gusty winds from tonight and during Friday. In addition, due to an expected gradual deterioration in sea conditions, a marine advisory remains in effect until further notice.

On the latest forecast track, the center of the Tropical Storm Tammy is expected to pass well north of mainland St. Vincent.