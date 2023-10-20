68 households across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are the beneficiaries of the “Enhancing Household Food and Nutrition Security through Home Gardening Project”.

The Rural Transformation Unit within the Ministry of Agriculture hosted the final training workshop of the project which is implemented by the Ministry in collaboration with the Evangelical Churches of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to an official release 68 households across St. Vincent and the Grenadines and five youth/community groups are beneficiaries of this project.

Areas discussed during the workshop were: Compost Making, Soil and Water Conservation Measures, Space Optimization, Pruning and Trellising, Pests and Weed Management.

The workshop was conducted in two segments, classroom and practical field exercise.

The practical component was done at the Bishops College School’s garden where participants of the workshop were actively engaged in land preparation, laying of plastic mulch and planting of seedlings (applying what they learnt in the classroom session).

They also established a compost heap as part of the practical teaching and learning exercise. According to Senior Technical Officer within the Rural Transformation Unit, Mrs. Currel Thompson-Fergus, implementation of the project will continue until the end of November 2023. She encouraged beneficiaries to continue to sustain production beyond the life of the project.